23 October 2019, Wednesday, 18:26 11
Cabinet Approves Average Annual Hryvnia Exchange Rate At 27 UAH/USD For 2020

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the average annual hryvnia exchange rate at 27 UAH/USD for 2020.

Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk announced this during a press briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The average rate for the next year under the conservative scenario is approved at 27 UAH/USD," he said.

Honcharuk reminded that in the macro forecast, which was approved in May of this year, the average annual hryvnia exchange rate for 2020 was expected at 28.2 UAH/USD.

The Prime Minister also noted that, under the optimistic scenario for the development of the economy for the next year, the hryvnia exchange rate was set at 24.8 UAH/USD.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the JP Morgan U.S. financial holding improved the hryvnia exchange rate forecast from 28 UAH/USD to 25.5 UAH/USD by the end of 2019.

The S&P Global Ratings international rating agency forecasts the hryvnia exchange rate at the end of 2019 at the level of 27 UAH/USD, 2020 - 27.5 UAH/USD.

Cabinet Approves Average Annual Hryvnia Exchange Rate At 27 UAH/USD For 2020
