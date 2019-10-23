PGO Dismisses Special Investigations Department Head Horbatiuk

The Prosecutor-General’s Office has relieved Serhii Horbatiuk of the post of head of its special investigations department.

Horbatiuk announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"I did not see the order, but the dismissal was announced via a telephone call from the personnel department," he said.

According to preliminary information, prosecutor Oleksii Donskoi, who was in charge of the case involving the shooting of protesters on the Independence Square, has also been dismissed from the Prosecutor-General’s Office.

Earlier, Horbatiuk refused to apply for recertification in accordance with the procedure established by the leadership of the Prosecutor-General’s Office because he believes that the procedure does not comply with the active legislation.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the parliament created the Office of the Prosecutor General on September 19.

All the prosecutors in the Prosecutor-General’s Office are required to undergo recertification before they are appointed to the Office of the Prosecutor General.