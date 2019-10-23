subscribe to newsletter
24.65 25.05
27.35 27.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • PGO Dismisses Special Investigations Department Head Horbatiuk
23 October 2019, Wednesday, 18:10 13
Politics 2019-10-24T00:30:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
PGO Dismisses Special Investigations Department Head Horbatiuk

PGO Dismisses Special Investigations Department Head Horbatiuk

PGO, Special Investigations Department, Serhii Horbatiuk, Horbatiuk

The Prosecutor-General’s Office has relieved Serhii Horbatiuk of the post of head of its special investigations department.

Horbatiuk announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"I did not see the order, but the dismissal was announced via a telephone call from the personnel department," he said.

According to preliminary information, prosecutor Oleksii Donskoi, who was in charge of the case involving the shooting of protesters on the Independence Square, has also been dismissed from the Prosecutor-General’s Office.

Earlier, Horbatiuk refused to apply for recertification in accordance with the procedure established by the leadership of the Prosecutor-General’s Office because he believes that the procedure does not comply with the active legislation.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the parliament created the Office of the Prosecutor General on September 19.

All the prosecutors in the Prosecutor-General’s Office are required to undergo recertification before they are appointed to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Больше новостей о: PGO Special Investigations Department Serhii Horbatiuk Horbatiuk

Archive
News
NACB Refuses To Open Case Against Bakanov 18:33
Cabinet Revises Macro-Indicators For 2020-2022 18:30
Cabinet Approves Average Annual Hryvnia Exchange Rate At 27 UAH/USD For 2020 18:26
London Appeal Court Orders Kolomoiskyi, Other Defendants To Pay PrivatBank’s Costs Totaling GBP 10.9 Million By November 12 18:21
Charge d'Affaires Taylor Confirms Military Aid To Ukraine And Zelenskyy’s U.S. Visit Linked To Investigation Of Biden’s Son And Election Interference 18:18
more news
Level Of Air Pollution In Ukraine Within Permissible Norm - Ecology Ministry 17:54
There Is No Excess Of Level Of Carbon Dioxide In Kyiv - Kyiv City Administration 18:41
NACB Opens Case Into Alleged Official Negligence Of Poroshenko 18:00
Agrarian Policy Ex-Minister Kutovyi Killed In Air Crash 19:22
SBU Detains Ex-Deputy Economy Minister Brovchenko On Suspicion Of High Treason 17:46
more news
SBU Detains Ex-Deputy Economy Minister Brovchenko On Suspicion Of High Treason 17:46
PGO Dismisses Special Investigations Department Head Horbatiuk 18:10
NACB Opens Case Into Alleged Official Negligence Of Poroshenko 18:00
Agrarian Policy Ex-Minister Kutovyi Killed In Air Crash 19:22
SBU Refuses To Open Case Under Arakhamia's Appeal Stating Anti-Steinmeier Formula Protesters Are Being Paid 13:29
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok