Ex-Anti-Terrorist Operation Participant Dehtiariov (Sansei) Killed Due To Blast Of Grenade On Pushkinska Street In Downtown Kyiv

Ex-Anti-Terrorist Operation Participant Dehtiariov (Sansei) Killed Due To Blast Of Grenade On Pushkinska Stree

Former participant in the anti-terrorist operation (ATO), Viktor Dehtiariov (call sign Sansei), and one more person were killed and a girl was wounded as a result of a blast on Pushkinska street in downtown Kyiv.

Press service of the Kyiv police has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The police are establishing the facts of the incident.

The detectives have launched a criminal case under Section 2 of Article 115 (intentional homicide) of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 15, a man was killed due to grenade blast in Sumy region.