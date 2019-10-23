Ex-Anti-Terrorist Operation Participant Dehtiariov (Sansei) Killed Due To Blast Of Grenade On Pushkinska Street In Downtown Kyiv

Former participant in the anti-terrorist operation (ATO), Viktor Dehtiariov (call sign Sansei), and one more person were killed and a girl was wounded as a result of a blast on Pushkinska street in downtown Kyiv. Press service of the Kyiv police has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports. The police are establishing the facts of the incident. The detectives have launched a criminal case under Section 2 of Article 115 (intentional homicide) of the Penal Code of Ukraine. As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 15, a man was killed due to grenade blast in Sumy region.