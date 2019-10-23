subscribe to newsletter
  • Ex-Anti-Terrorist Operation Participant Dehtiariov (Sansei) Killed Due To Blast Of Grenade On Pushkinska Street In Downtown Kyiv
23 October 2019, Wednesday, 13:52 13
Events 2019-10-23T15:30:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
ATO, Kyiv, explosion, Viktor Dehtiariov, Sansei

Former participant in the anti-terrorist operation (ATO), Viktor Dehtiariov (call sign Sansei), and one more person were killed and a girl was wounded as a result of a blast on Pushkinska street in downtown Kyiv.

Press service of the Kyiv police has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The police are establishing the facts of the incident.

The detectives have launched a criminal case under Section 2 of Article 115 (intentional homicide) of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 15, a man was killed due to grenade blast in Sumy region.

