Parliamentary Energy Committee Chair Herus: Poroshenko Attempts To Dismiss Him As Energy Commission Member To Launch Importation Of Electric Energy From Russia In 2014

Parliamentary Energy Committee Chair Herus: Poroshenko Attempts To Dismiss Him As Energy Commission Member To

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Energy and Housing-Public Utility Services, Andrii Herus, states that former president / member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity party faction, Petro Poroshenko, attempted to dismiss him as a member of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities to launch importation of electric energy from the Russian Federation in 2014.

Herus has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He added that such import could not be launched less respective decision of the Energy Commission he then was a member of.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Herus states that there is a duty of 2% on the electric energy imported from Russia.

The amount of electric energy imported from Russia makes less than 1% of the overall electric energy consumption.

The Energy Committee suggests that the Parliament ban importation of electric energy from Russia under bilateral contracts.

In September, the Verkhovna Rada allowed importation of electric energy from the Republic of Belarus and Russia.