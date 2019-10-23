SBU Refuses To Open Case Under Arakhamia's Appeal Stating Anti-Steinmeier Formula Protesters Are Being Paid

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has refused to open a criminal case based on the statements by Chairperson of the Servant of the People party faction, David Arakhamia, saying that the protesters against the Steinmeier Formula are being paid for taking part in the rallies.

This follows from a reply of the SBU to respective request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

On October 12, Arakhamia said that 95% of the protesters took to the streets over their ideology however, he did not rule out that 5% of all protesters get money for their participation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, about 10,000 people were protesting on Maidan Nezalezhnosti square against the Steinmeier Formula on October 6-14.