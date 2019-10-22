Online And Social Media Overtake TV In Popularity In Ukraine For First Time In 2019 – USAID-Internews Survey

Online and social media have overtaken television in terms of popularity and reach for the first time this year.

This is indicated by the results of the 2019 Media Consumption Survey conducted by InMind at the request of the Internews international media development organization with financial support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Asked about their sources of news in the past 30 days, 68% of the respondents in the survey said their news sources were social media, 66% said television, 59% news sites, 18% radio, and 15% print media (compared with 77% from television, 60% from news sites, 53% from social media, 26% from radio, and 21% print media in 2018).

Besides, 49% of the respondents said that their social media of choice for new was Facebook, 25% YouTube, 18% Viber, 10% Instagram, 6% Telegram, and 4% VKontakte.

The number of Internet users has increased to 85% of respondents, compared with 82% in 2018, and 77% in 2017.

Among internet users, 72% said they used it every day, 9% 2-4 times per week, and 2% once per week.

The respondents said that they used the internet mostly for instant messaging services (77%), search for the necessary information (71%), and visiting and communicating on social media (61%).

InMind representatives surveyed 4,056 people aged 18-65 between June and July 2019.

The sampling error does not exceed 2.5 percent.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to a report that the Internet Association of Ukraine released in October, almost the entire population of Ukraine under the age of 35 are internet users.

The number of regular internet users was 22.96 million as of the third quarter of 2019.