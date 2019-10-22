NACB Opens Case Into Alleged Official Negligence Of Poroshenko

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has opened a criminal investigation into the alleged official negligence of former President Petro Poroshenko.

This is stated in the response of the NACB to the request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

"NACB detectives entered information in the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations on the grounds of a crime under Part 1 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code," the response said.

The case was opened pursuant to a decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court, which ordered the NACB to initiate an investigation.

The criminal proceedings were registered on October 7.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court ordered the National Anti-Corruption Bureau to open criminal proceedings regarding possible bribery, negligence, embezzlement of state funds and high treason of former President Petro Poroshenko.