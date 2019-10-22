subscribe to newsletter
  • Level Of Air Pollution In Ukraine Within Permissible Norm - Ecology Ministry
22 October 2019, Tuesday
Events 2019-10-23T00:15:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Level Of Air Pollution In Ukraine Within Permissible Norm - Ecology Ministry

The Ministry of Energy and Environmental Protection states that the level of air pollution in Ukraine is within the permissible limits.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers.

"According to hydrometeorological organizations, networks of carbon monoxide concentrations in recent days have remained in their usual parameters and the concentration of pollutants in the air in Ukraine has not been recorded," the statement reads.

It is noted that the content of carbon monoxide in Ukraine on October 15-21, 2019, is from 0.1 mg per cubic meter to 1.4 mg per cubic meter of the maximum permissible concentration (at 5 mg per cubic meter of MPC).

“We understand the concern of the Ukrainian population, but I want to assure you that there is no excess concentration of pollutants in the air! All indicators are within the normal range,” said Oleksii Orzhel, Minister of Energy and Environmental Protection.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Hydrometeorological Center stated the usual regime of air pollution in Kyiv.

On October 22, the Kyiv City State Administration announced that there was no excess of carbon dioxide levels in Kyiv.

The Boryspil International Airport suspended the operation of the terminals due to ammonia-containing substances in the air, but soon resumed operation, since the samples showed no excess of the maximum permissible concentrations.

One SkyUp employee is hospitalized.

About 50 people also complained of worsening well-being; they were examined on the spot.

