SBU Detains Ex-Deputy Economy Minister Brovchenko On Suspicion Of High Treason

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained the former Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Yurii Brovchenko, on suspicion of high treason.

The press service of the SBU said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Security Service of Ukraine has detained the ex-deputy minister of economy, who is suspected of high treason for causing extensive damage to the defense capabilities of our state," the statement reads.

SBU investigators found that the deputy minister, officials of the Ukrainian Center Bezpeka state-owned enterprise and the Artem state-owned joint-stock holding company acted contrary to the interests of Ukraine in favor of a foreign company.

They concluded a deliberately unprofitable contract with foreigners for the manufacture and supply of a line for the production of artillery shells totaling more than USD 16.5 million.

As a result of the illegal transaction, an advance payment of more than USD 8.2 million was transferred to the accounts of fictitious offshore enterprises and assigned by the participants in the scheme.

At the same time, the foreign company did not supply equipment to Ukraine.

The actions of the lawbreakers threatened to provide the Armed Forces with ammunition during the counteraction of Russian aggression.

On October 22, the SBU counterintelligence detained the former Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade at the Boryspil International Airport.

He was served with suspicion of committing a crime under Part 1 of Article 111 (high treason) of the Criminal Code.

Besides, on October 17 in Kyiv, the SBU officers detained the head of the Bezpeka state-owned enterprise and a representative of a foreign company.

A citizen of Ukraine was served with suspicion of committing a crime under Part 1 of Article 111 (high treason), to a foreigner - under Part 4 of Article 27 and Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for inciting officials to commit unlawful acts.

The official has already been selected a preventive measure in the form of detention for a period of two months with the right to pay a bail in the amount of UAH 2.8 million. The issue of choosing a preventive measure to a foreigner is being decided.

Searches were conducted at the place of residence and work of the defendants, as a result of which documents and other storage media, indicating their involvement in illegal activities to the detriment of the interests of Ukraine, were seized.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Security Service of Ukraine started investigating the possible work for the Russian special services of the former Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade, aimed at disrupting the production of large-caliber shells in Ukraine.

Director of the Bezpeka Ukrainian Center state-owned enterprise is Vladyslav Hlazunov, and Yurii Brovchenko was deputy minister of economy responsible for the defense sector from July 2016 to September 2019.