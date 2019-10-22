subscribe to newsletter
  Oschadbank Introduces Instant Replenishment Of Cards At Cash Desks
22 October 2019
Economy 2019-10-22T20:15:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Oschadbank Introduces Instant Replenishment Of Cards At Cash Desks

The State Savings Bank (Oschadbank) has connected MONEGO, an instant card replenishment service, at its cash desks.

The bank said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Now it is possible to make MONEGO instant cash transfers to payment cards of any bank in Ukraine.

The service is available in about 2,500 outlets of Oschadbank in more than 1,100 settlements.

To make a transfer, it is necessary to indicate only the name of the recipient and the number of his payment card (16 digits).

Funds are credited to the recipient's card within two minutes.

Minimum commission - the cost of the service is 1% of the transfer + UAH 5.

Without documents, the maximum transfer amount is up to UAH 15,000.

If the amount exceeds UAH 15,000, it is necessary to provide an identity document (passport document).

At one time, it is possible to transfer UAH 50,000 to a payment card (not more than UAH 150,000 per card per day).

MONEGO is the development of the iPay.ua company under the technologies of the MasterCard and Visa international payment systems.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 100% of Oschadbank shares are state-owned.

