Cabinet Ups Rate For Utility Services From 15% To 20% Of Household Income During Setting Of Subsidies From May 2020

Cabinet Ups Rate For Utility Services From 15% To 20% Of Household Income During Setting Of Subsidies From May

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has raised the rate for utility services from 15% to 20% of the income of a household during setting of subsidies from May 2020.

This follows from respective Executive Order 878 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated introduce 20, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Respective amendments were introduced to Executive Order 1156 dated July 27, 1998.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is suggesting cutting by UAH 7.5 billion or 13.6% to UAH 47.6 billion the state budget financing of benefits and housing subsidies in 2020.