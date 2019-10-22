PGO Suspects Ex-Occupied Territories Minister Hrymchak Of Improper Influence Instead Of Swindling

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has clears former deputy temporarily occupied territories minister, Yurii Hrymchak, of suspicion of swindling and notified him of suspicion of improper influence.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from his lawyer Dmytro Melnyk.

The lawyer noted that on October 21, the Kyiv Court of Appeal had to consider the appeal against the extension of the Hrymchak’s arrest however, suspended the hearing for November 12.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 16, the Desnianskyi District Court of Chernihiv arrested Hrymchak for the period of two months and set the bail at UAH 6 million.