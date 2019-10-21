Court Blocks UkrGasVydobuvannya’s Accounts

A court has blocked the bank accounts of the UkrGasVydobuvannya state gas producer.

The press service of the company announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"The accounts have been blocked since the afternoon of October 17," the press service said.

That notwithstanding, UkrGasVydobuvannya said that production work continuing normally.

UkrGasVydobuvannya recently appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers and the Office of the President of Ukraine investigate employees of the Deposit Guarantee Fund to prevent them from collecting over UAH 215 million from the company on behalf of Fingrup Factor LLC due to possible illegal actions by the fund.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, UkrGasVydobuvannya’s net profit reduced by UAH 3.337 billion or 10.95% to UAH 27.135 billion in 2018, compared with 2017.

The company's net revenue increased by UAH 3.877 billion or 5.16% to UAH 78.97 billion in 2018, compared with 2017.

UkrGasVydobuvannya is the largest state gas producer in Ukraine. According to a Cabinet of Ministers resolution, the company is obliged to sell all the gas it produces to the Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company to be used for meeting the needs of households.

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company owns 100% of the shares in UkrGasVydobuvannya.