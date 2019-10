Former Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Kutovyi was killed in an air crash.

Former Vice Prime Minister Pavlo Rozenko has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In comments to the post, Rozenko noted that Kutovyi was killed as a result of a helicopter crash.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 22, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Kutovyi.