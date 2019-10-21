There Is No Excess Of Level Of Carbon Dioxide In Kyiv - Kyiv City Administration

The Kyiv City State Administration states that there is no excess of carbon dioxide levels in Kyiv.

The head of the Department of Civil Protection of the Kyiv City State Administration, Roman Tkachuk, and the deputy head of the Department - the head of the Department of Natural Resources Use and Control of the Department of Ecology and Natural Resources, Oleksandr Savchenko, announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the Central Geophysical Observatory, as of October 18, there were no excesses of СО (СО2 - carbon dioxide) in Kyiv," said Savchenko.

According to experts, the temperature inversions usual for this time of year are associated with emissions from automobile transport, factories, and burning of fallen leaves, which accumulate in the surface layer, forming a specific smell and fogginess.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk states that there is no official data on abnormal air pollution in Ukraine.

At the same time, on October 20, information began to circulate in social networks and media that in Ukraine, as of the time of appearance of publications, the concentration of carbon dioxide in the air was the highest in the world.