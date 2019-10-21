subscribe to newsletter
24.85 25.25
27.45 28.05
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Ex-First Deputy Secretary NSDC Hladkovskyi Leaves Remand Prison
21 October 2019, Monday, 18:31 8
Politics 2019-10-21T18:32:23+03:00
Ukrainian news
Ex-First Deputy Secretary NSDC Hladkovskyi Leaves Remand Prison

Ex-First Deputy Secretary NSDC Hladkovskyi Leaves Remand Prison

NSDC, bail, Oleh Hladkovskyi, remand prison, Hladkovskyi

Former First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleh Hladkovskyi, left the remand prison after paying a bail of UAH 10.6 million for him.

His lawyer Ruslan Volynets announced this to journalists, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Oleh Hladkovskyi was released from remand prison," he said.

According to him, Hladkovskyi continues his hunger strike after leaving the remand prison.

An electronic control bracelet was put on him.

In the near future, Hladkovskyi will hand over a passport to travel abroad.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the family paid a bail for Hladkovskyi.

On October 19, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Hladkovskyi and set a bail in the amount of UAH 10.6 million.

The NACB suspects Hladkovskyi of abuse and the declaration of false data.

Больше новостей о: NSDC bail Oleh Hladkovskyi remand prison Hladkovskyi

Archive
News
Court Blocks UkrGasVydobuvannya’s Accounts 19:29
Agrarian Policy Ex-Minister Kutovyi Killed In Air Crash 19:22
There Is No Excess Of Level Of Carbon Dioxide In Kyiv - Kyiv City Administration 18:41
Ex-First Deputy Secretary NSDC Hladkovskyi Leaves Remand Prison 18:31
Appeal Court Upholds Acquittal Of HCPJ Member Hrechkovskyi 18:27
more news
40 Congressmen Requesting U.S. Department Of State To Put Azov On List Of Terrorist Organizations 13:23
Borodanskyi Apologizes To Hontareva For Participation Of Veriyovka Choir In Kvartal 95 Act Dedicated To Arson Of Her House 13:16
SBU Opens Case Upon Negligence Against Police Officers Investigating Handziuk’s Assassination 13:06
Appeal Court Upholds Acquittal Of HCPJ Member Hrechkovskyi 18:27
Ex-First Deputy Secretary NSDC Hladkovskyi Leaves Remand Prison 18:31
more news
40 Congressmen Requesting U.S. Department Of State To Put Azov On List Of Terrorist Organizations 13:23
Zelenskyy Appoints Ex-Head Of Cyber Police Department Demediuk As Deputy NSDC Secretary 18:24
Appeal Court Upholds Acquittal Of HCPJ Member Hrechkovskyi 18:27
Hladkovskyi's Family Pay UAH 10.6 Million Bail For Him 13:20
Ex-First Deputy Secretary NSDC Hladkovskyi Leaves Remand Prison 18:31
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok