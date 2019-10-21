Ex-First Deputy Secretary NSDC Hladkovskyi Leaves Remand Prison

Former First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleh Hladkovskyi, left the remand prison after paying a bail of UAH 10.6 million for him.

His lawyer Ruslan Volynets announced this to journalists, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Oleh Hladkovskyi was released from remand prison," he said.

According to him, Hladkovskyi continues his hunger strike after leaving the remand prison.

An electronic control bracelet was put on him.

In the near future, Hladkovskyi will hand over a passport to travel abroad.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the family paid a bail for Hladkovskyi.

On October 19, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Hladkovskyi and set a bail in the amount of UAH 10.6 million.

The NACB suspects Hladkovskyi of abuse and the declaration of false data.