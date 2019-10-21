subscribe to newsletter
24.85 25.25
27.45 28.05
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Appeal Court Upholds Acquittal Of HCPJ Member Hrechkovskyi
21 October 2019, Monday, 18:27 8
Politics 2019-10-21T19:15:42+03:00
Ukrainian news
Appeal Court Upholds Acquittal Of HCPJ Member Hrechkovskyi

Appeal Court Upholds Acquittal Of HCPJ Member Hrechkovskyi

court, Kyiv Appeal Court, HCPJ, Pavlo Hrechkovskyi, Hrechkovskyi

The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv, which found Pavlo Hrechkovskyi, a member of the High Council of Public Justice (HCPJ), not guilty of an unfinished attempted fraud and acquitted him.

Hrechkovskyi’s spokesperson Dariya Hluschenko announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The Kyiv Court of Appeal rejected all appeals in the Hrechkovskyi case and upheld the acquittal of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court," she said.

According to her, the decision was announced on Monday and entered into force.

Appeals have been heard since April.

Appeals were filed by Deputy Prosecutor General Yurii Stoliarchuk, the victim Anzhei Klimchuk and his lawyers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2018, the court acquitted Hrechkovskyi.

The Prosecutor General’s Office and the victim appealed the verdict.

Больше новостей о: court Kyiv Appeal Court HCPJ Pavlo Hrechkovskyi Hrechkovskyi

Archive
News
Court Blocks UkrGasVydobuvannya’s Accounts 19:29
Agrarian Policy Ex-Minister Kutovyi Killed In Air Crash 19:22
There Is No Excess Of Level Of Carbon Dioxide In Kyiv - Kyiv City Administration 18:41
Ex-First Deputy Secretary NSDC Hladkovskyi Leaves Remand Prison 18:31
Appeal Court Upholds Acquittal Of HCPJ Member Hrechkovskyi 18:27
more news
40 Congressmen Requesting U.S. Department Of State To Put Azov On List Of Terrorist Organizations 13:23
Borodanskyi Apologizes To Hontareva For Participation Of Veriyovka Choir In Kvartal 95 Act Dedicated To Arson Of Her House 13:16
SBU Opens Case Upon Negligence Against Police Officers Investigating Handziuk’s Assassination 13:06
Appeal Court Upholds Acquittal Of HCPJ Member Hrechkovskyi 18:27
Ex-First Deputy Secretary NSDC Hladkovskyi Leaves Remand Prison 18:31
more news
40 Congressmen Requesting U.S. Department Of State To Put Azov On List Of Terrorist Organizations 13:23
Zelenskyy Appoints Ex-Head Of Cyber Police Department Demediuk As Deputy NSDC Secretary 18:24
Appeal Court Upholds Acquittal Of HCPJ Member Hrechkovskyi 18:27
Hladkovskyi's Family Pay UAH 10.6 Million Bail For Him 13:20
Ex-First Deputy Secretary NSDC Hladkovskyi Leaves Remand Prison 18:31
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok