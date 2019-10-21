Appeal Court Upholds Acquittal Of HCPJ Member Hrechkovskyi

The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv, which found Pavlo Hrechkovskyi, a member of the High Council of Public Justice (HCPJ), not guilty of an unfinished attempted fraud and acquitted him.

Hrechkovskyi’s spokesperson Dariya Hluschenko announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The Kyiv Court of Appeal rejected all appeals in the Hrechkovskyi case and upheld the acquittal of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court," she said.

According to her, the decision was announced on Monday and entered into force.

Appeals have been heard since April.

Appeals were filed by Deputy Prosecutor General Yurii Stoliarchuk, the victim Anzhei Klimchuk and his lawyers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2018, the court acquitted Hrechkovskyi.

The Prosecutor General’s Office and the victim appealed the verdict.