Zelenskyy Appoints Ex-Head Of Cyber Police Department Demediuk As Deputy NSDC Secretary

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Serhii Demediuk as deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

This is stated in Presidential Decree No.765 of October 21, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Prior to his appointment to the NSDC, Demediuk worked as the head of the cyber police department of the National Police.

Prior to that, he was the head of the department for combating cybercrimes of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 19, the head of the National Police, Ihor Klymenko, appointed Oleksandr Hrynchak as the head of the cyber police department instead of Demediuk.