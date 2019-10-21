subscribe to newsletter
24.85 25.25
27.45 28.05
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Zelenskyy Appoints Ex-Head Of Cyber Police Department Demediuk As Deputy NSDC Secretary
21 October 2019, Monday, 18:24 5
Politics 2019-10-21T18:25:46+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Appoints Ex-Head Of Cyber Police Department Demediuk As Deputy NSDC Secretary

Zelenskyy Appoints Ex-Head Of Cyber Police Department Demediuk As Deputy NSDC Secretary

NSDC, President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy, Serhii Demediuk, Demediuk

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Serhii Demediuk as deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

This is stated in Presidential Decree No.765 of October 21, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Prior to his appointment to the NSDC, Demediuk worked as the head of the cyber police department of the National Police.

Prior to that, he was the head of the department for combating cybercrimes of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 19, the head of the National Police, Ihor Klymenko, appointed Oleksandr Hrynchak as the head of the cyber police department instead of Demediuk.

Больше новостей о: NSDC President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Zelenskyy Serhii Demediuk Demediuk

Archive
News
Court Blocks UkrGasVydobuvannya’s Accounts 19:29
Agrarian Policy Ex-Minister Kutovyi Killed In Air Crash 19:22
There Is No Excess Of Level Of Carbon Dioxide In Kyiv - Kyiv City Administration 18:41
Ex-First Deputy Secretary NSDC Hladkovskyi Leaves Remand Prison 18:31
Appeal Court Upholds Acquittal Of HCPJ Member Hrechkovskyi 18:27
more news
40 Congressmen Requesting U.S. Department Of State To Put Azov On List Of Terrorist Organizations 13:23
Borodanskyi Apologizes To Hontareva For Participation Of Veriyovka Choir In Kvartal 95 Act Dedicated To Arson Of Her House 13:16
SBU Opens Case Upon Negligence Against Police Officers Investigating Handziuk’s Assassination 13:06
Appeal Court Upholds Acquittal Of HCPJ Member Hrechkovskyi 18:27
Ex-First Deputy Secretary NSDC Hladkovskyi Leaves Remand Prison 18:31
more news
40 Congressmen Requesting U.S. Department Of State To Put Azov On List Of Terrorist Organizations 13:23
Zelenskyy Appoints Ex-Head Of Cyber Police Department Demediuk As Deputy NSDC Secretary 18:24
Appeal Court Upholds Acquittal Of HCPJ Member Hrechkovskyi 18:27
Hladkovskyi's Family Pay UAH 10.6 Million Bail For Him 13:20
Ex-First Deputy Secretary NSDC Hladkovskyi Leaves Remand Prison 18:31
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok