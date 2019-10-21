Hladkovskyi's Family Pay UAH 10.6 Million Bail For Him

The family of the former first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleh Hladkovskyi, paid UAH 10.6 million bail for him.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from his lawyer Ruslan Volynets.

“They paid (a bail). The process of paperwork is underway,” he said.

Hladkovskyi remains in remand prison, because there are no supporting documents.

The bail was paid by the Hladkovskyi family.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Hladkovskyi and set a bail of UAH 10.6 million.