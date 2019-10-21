subscribe to newsletter
24.85 25.25
27.45 28.05
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Hladkovskyi's Family Pay UAH 10.6 Million Bail For Him
21 October 2019, Monday, 13:20 7
Politics 2019-10-21T16:16:58+03:00
Ukrainian news
Hladkovskyi's Family Pay UAH 10.6 Million Bail For Him

Hladkovskyi's Family Pay UAH 10.6 Million Bail For Him

NSDC, arrest, bail, Oleh Hladkovskyi, Hladkovskyi

The family of the former first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleh Hladkovskyi, paid UAH 10.6 million bail for him.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from his lawyer Ruslan Volynets.

“They paid (a bail). The process of paperwork is underway,” he said.

Hladkovskyi remains in remand prison, because there are no supporting documents.

The bail was paid by the Hladkovskyi family.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Hladkovskyi and set a bail of UAH 10.6 million.

Больше новостей о: NSDC arrest bail Oleh Hladkovskyi Hladkovskyi

Archive
News
Court Blocks UkrGasVydobuvannya’s Accounts 19:29
Agrarian Policy Ex-Minister Kutovyi Killed In Air Crash 19:22
There Is No Excess Of Level Of Carbon Dioxide In Kyiv - Kyiv City Administration 18:41
Ex-First Deputy Secretary NSDC Hladkovskyi Leaves Remand Prison 18:31
Appeal Court Upholds Acquittal Of HCPJ Member Hrechkovskyi 18:27
more news
40 Congressmen Requesting U.S. Department Of State To Put Azov On List Of Terrorist Organizations 13:23
Borodanskyi Apologizes To Hontareva For Participation Of Veriyovka Choir In Kvartal 95 Act Dedicated To Arson Of Her House 13:16
SBU Opens Case Upon Negligence Against Police Officers Investigating Handziuk’s Assassination 13:06
Appeal Court Upholds Acquittal Of HCPJ Member Hrechkovskyi 18:27
Ex-First Deputy Secretary NSDC Hladkovskyi Leaves Remand Prison 18:31
more news
40 Congressmen Requesting U.S. Department Of State To Put Azov On List Of Terrorist Organizations 13:23
Zelenskyy Appoints Ex-Head Of Cyber Police Department Demediuk As Deputy NSDC Secretary 18:24
Appeal Court Upholds Acquittal Of HCPJ Member Hrechkovskyi 18:27
Hladkovskyi's Family Pay UAH 10.6 Million Bail For Him 13:20
Ex-First Deputy Secretary NSDC Hladkovskyi Leaves Remand Prison 18:31
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok