  SBU Opens Case Upon Negligence Against Police Officers Investigating Handziuk's Assassination
21 October 2019, Monday, 13:06
SBU Opens Case Upon Negligence Against Police Officers Investigating Handziuk’s Assassination

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has opened a criminal case against employees of the Main Department of the National Police in Kherson region over their negligence during the investigation into the assassination of acting office manager of the Kherson City Council / anti-corruption activist, Kateryna Handziuk.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The investigation is launched under Section 2 of Article 367 of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 6, the Pokrovskyi District Court of Dnipropetrovsk region sentenced executors of the attack on Handziuk.

