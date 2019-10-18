Rada Adopts First Reading Of Naftogaz Unbundling Bill

The parliament has adopted the first reading of a draft law on unbundling the Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company’s gas transmission operations.

The relevant draft law (No. 2239-1) was approved by 286 votes, with only 226 required for its approval, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the new model for unbundling Naftogaz of Ukraine’s gas transmission operations provides for transfer of the gas transmission system to Ukrainian GTS Operator LLC, which was created by Naftogaz of Ukraine, by the State Property Fund.

Ukrainian GTS Operator LLC must submit documents necessary for its certification to the National Commission on State Regulation of Energy and Utility Services (the Energy Commission), and the European Energy Community must subsequently confirm the certification.

Ukrainian GTS Operator LLC will thus secure the right to commercial use of the Ukrainian gas transmission system and become its operator and the party that signs a gas transit contract with Gazprom on behalf of Ukraine.