subscribe to newsletter
24.65 25.1
27.1 27.8
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • NACB Serves NSDC Ex-First Deputy Secretary Hladkovskyi With Charge Papers – Source
18 October 2019, Friday, 17:33 9
Politics 2019-10-19T01:00:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
NACB Serves NSDC Ex-First Deputy Secretary Hladkovskyi With Charge Papers – Source

NACB Serves NSDC Ex-First Deputy Secretary Hladkovskyi With Charge Papers – Source

NACB, NSDC, Oleh Hladkovskyi, suspicion, Hladkovskyi

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has notified first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleh Hladkovskyi, of suspicion of abuse of office and declaration of false information.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source.

Hladkovskyi has been notified of a suspicion under Section 2 of Article 364 (abuse of office) of the Penal Code of Ukraine, and Article 366-1 (declaration of false information).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB has detained Hladkovskyi.

Больше новостей о: NACB NSDC Oleh Hladkovskyi suspicion Hladkovskyi

Archive
News
Rada Adopts First Reading Of Naftogaz Unbundling Bill 17:36
NACB Serves NSDC Ex-First Deputy Secretary Hladkovskyi With Charge Papers – Source 17:33
Appeal Court Upholds Arrest Of Ex-MP Pashynskyi 17:31
Rada To Allocate Additional UAH 1.4 Billion For Military Salaries, UAH 1 Billion For Miners In 2019 17:28
Rada Adopts First Reading Of 2020 State Budget 17:23
more news
The Verkhovna Rada will consider the appeal of journalists about pressure put on the media by Shevtsov and Degrik 15:20
Cost Of Zelenskyy's Visit To U.S. Amounts To UAH 7.3 Million 13:29
ECHR Declares Lustration Of Officials In Ukraine Violating Human Rights 13:31
Rada Adopts Bill Abolishing Military Ranks Of Praporshchik And Midshipman 18:14
Ex-First Deputy Secretary Of NSDC Hladkovskyi Goes On Hunger Strike 18:18
more news
Rada Adopts Bill Abolishing Military Ranks Of Praporshchik And Midshipman 18:14
Cost Of Zelenskyy's Visit To U.S. Amounts To UAH 7.3 Million 13:29
ECHR Declares Lustration Of Officials In Ukraine Violating Human Rights 13:31
Appeal Court Upholds Arrest Of Ex-MP Pashynskyi 17:31
NACB Serves NSDC Ex-First Deputy Secretary Hladkovskyi With Charge Papers – Source 17:33
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok