NACB Serves NSDC Ex-First Deputy Secretary Hladkovskyi With Charge Papers – Source

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has notified first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleh Hladkovskyi, of suspicion of abuse of office and declaration of false information.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source.

Hladkovskyi has been notified of a suspicion under Section 2 of Article 364 (abuse of office) of the Penal Code of Ukraine, and Article 366-1 (declaration of false information).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB has detained Hladkovskyi.