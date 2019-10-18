subscribe to newsletter
18 October 2019, Friday, 17:31 11
Appeal Court Upholds Arrest Of Ex-MP Pashynskyi

arrest, Kyiv Court of Appeal, Pashynskyi, Serhii Pashynskyi

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has upheld the arrest of former member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the People's Front parliamentary faction, Serhii Pashynskyi.

Respective decision was backed by the collegiate body of the judges, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court had obtained an appeal of Pashynskyi’s lawyer Andrii Fedur who trying to request a change in the measure of restraint for his client.

However, the court decided not to consider the appeal.

Those present met the court decision with shouts of "Hanba!" [Shame].

The Appeal Court made an appropriate decision, rejecting Fedur's statement about the illegality of the hearing of the case by the court of the first instance.

The lawyer said that the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv should have acted as the court of the first instance, and not the Pecherskyi District Court, since the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is located in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

"The territorial principle of jurisdiction was violated, since the petition was considered by an incompetent court... not at the location of the pre-trial investigation body," Fedur said.

Prior to this, the prosecutor said that the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv refused to consider the case four times, explaining that they appealed to the wrong court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 12, lawyers of Pashynskyi appealed against his arrest.

On October 7, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv arrested Pashynskyi.

Thus, the court fully granted the request of the SBI for the arrest of the ex-MP and denied his defense of application of a different preventive measure.

Earlier, the SBI served suspicion to Pashynskyi in the case of shooting at Viacheslav Khimikus.

Pre-trial investigation found that on December 31, 2016 in Kyiv region there was a verbal conflict between the ex-MP and citizen Khimikus.

During it, Pashynskyi pulled out his own registered firearm (a Glock 19 pistol) and shot the man in his left leg.

As a result, the citizen received bodily injuries in the form of a gunshot fragmentation fracture of the femur of the left leg.

According to the conclusion of the forensic medical examination, bodily harm inflicted is severe.

Больше новостей о: arrest Kyiv Court of Appeal Pashynskyi Serhii Pashynskyi

