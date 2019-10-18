NACB Does Not Interrogate Ex-First Deputy Secretary Of NSDC Hladkovskyi – Lawyer

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has not interrogated former first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleh Hladkovskyi.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from his lawyer, Ruslan Volynets.

According to the lawyer, Hladkovskyi has not been served with charge papers either.

Hladkovskyi is expected to be brought from the remand prison to the NACB for serving of the charge papers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB intends to serve Hladkovskyi with charge papers on Friday, October 18.