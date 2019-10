PGO Refuses To Officially Say If Charge Papers Against Poroshenko Being Prepared

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has refused to officially report if it was preparing charge papers against former president Petro Poroshenko.

This follows from the reply of the PGO to respective request from Ukrainian News Agency.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian News Agency’s well-informed sources said the PGO was preparing charge papers against Poroshenko.