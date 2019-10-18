subscribe to newsletter
  Riaboshapka Admits Notifying Ex-MP Pashynskyi Of 3 New Suspicions
Riaboshapka Admits Notifying Ex-MP Pashynskyi Of 3 New Suspicions

Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka does not rule out notifying former member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the People's Front parliamentary faction, Serhii Pashynskyi, of three new suspicions of criminal offences.

He said this on the 1+1 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) intends to notify former deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleh Hladkovskyi, of suspicion of declaration of false information and abuse of office on October 18 morning.

