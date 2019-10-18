subscribe to newsletter
24.65 25.1
27.1 27.8
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • State Financing Of Parties That Fail To Enter Rada Terminated
18 October 2019, Friday, 13:19 7
Politics 2019-10-18T13:45:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
State Financing Of Parties That Fail To Enter Rada Terminated

State Financing Of Parties That Fail To Enter Rada Terminated

elections, Verkhovna Rada, financing, political party, state financing

The cancellation of the state financing of political parties which manage to receive 2% of voters’ support at elections but fail to enter the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has taken effect.

This follows from the Law of Ukraine On amendments to some legislative acts of Ukraine on efficiency of institutional anti-corruption mechanism, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The law was published by the Holos Ukrainy parliamentary newspaper on October 17 and took effect the next day, i.e. on Friday, October 18.

According to the law, only political parties that manage to receive 5% of votes and therefore, enter the Ukrainian Parliament have the right to state financing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has decided to provide 11 political parties which took part in the snap parliamentary election on July 21 with the state financing.

Больше новостей о: elections Verkhovna Rada financing political party state financing

Archive
News
NACB Does Not Interrogate Ex-First Deputy Secretary Of NSDC Hladkovskyi – Lawyer 13:27
PGO Refuses To Officially Say If Charge Papers Against Poroshenko Being Prepared 13:25
Riaboshapka Admits Notifying Ex-MP Pashynskyi Of 3 New Suspicions 13:22
State Financing Of Parties That Fail To Enter Rada Terminated 13:19
NACP Members Removed, New Agency’s Head To Be Elected Before December 18 13:14
more news
Poroshenko Again Ignores Interrogation At SBI 18:03
ECHR Declares Lustration Of Officials In Ukraine Violating Human Rights 13:31
Cost Of Zelenskyy's Visit To U.S. Amounts To UAH 7.3 Million 13:29
Prosecutor's Office Of Panama Dismisses Case Against Poroshenko On Suspicion Of Money Laundering 17:51
Ex-First Deputy Secretary Of NSDC Hladkovskyi Goes On Hunger Strike 18:18
more news
Poroshenko Again Ignores Interrogation At SBI 18:03
Rada Adopts Bill Abolishing Military Ranks Of Praporshchik And Midshipman 18:14
Cost Of Zelenskyy's Visit To U.S. Amounts To UAH 7.3 Million 13:29
ECHR Declares Lustration Of Officials In Ukraine Violating Human Rights 13:31
Prosecutor's Office Of Panama Dismisses Case Against Poroshenko On Suspicion Of Money Laundering 17:51
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok