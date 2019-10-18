State Financing Of Parties That Fail To Enter Rada Terminated

The cancellation of the state financing of political parties which manage to receive 2% of voters’ support at elections but fail to enter the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has taken effect.

This follows from the Law of Ukraine On amendments to some legislative acts of Ukraine on efficiency of institutional anti-corruption mechanism, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The law was published by the Holos Ukrainy parliamentary newspaper on October 17 and took effect the next day, i.e. on Friday, October 18.

According to the law, only political parties that manage to receive 5% of votes and therefore, enter the Ukrainian Parliament have the right to state financing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has decided to provide 11 political parties which took part in the snap parliamentary election on July 21 with the state financing.