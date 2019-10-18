subscribe to newsletter
  • News
  • Politics
  • NACP Members Removed, New Agency’s Head To Be Elected Before December 18
18 October 2019, Friday, 13:14 9
Politics 2019-10-18T14:00:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
National Agency on Corruption Prevention, NACP

Members of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) have been removed, a new head of the Agency will have to be elected before December 18.

This follows from the Law of Ukraine On amendments to some legislative acts of Ukraine as for efficiency of institutional anti-corruption mechanism, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The law was published in the Holos Ukrainy parliamentary newspaper on October 17 and took effect the next day, Friday, October 18.

As soon as the law took effect the members of the NACP were removed and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine was given two months to carry out a tender and appoint new head of the institution.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACP had called on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to veto the law.

It was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on October 2.

Больше новостей о: National Agency on Corruption Prevention NACP

Archive
News
