Lovochkin: Opposition Platform – For Life Demands Further Steps within Minsk Process

Opposition Platform – For Life demands that the administration fulfils all necessary steps aimed at restoring peace in Ukraine. This was stated by MP Serhiy Lovochkin in the Verkhovna Rada.

“We are disturbed by the fact that the Minsk process is being disrupted. This is the biggest problem for Ukraine. What the president said yesterday about continuation of consultations, of the talks in the ‘Normandy format’ — this is very good. Opposition Platform – For Life supports these steps by the president,” the politician said.

“At the same time, we insist on continuation of the Minsk process, and that the administration does its best to restore peace in Ukraine. This is a fundamental point of the Opposition Platform – For Life and our key request from the government,” Lovochkin said.