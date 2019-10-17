Ex-First Deputy Secretary Of NSDC Hladkovskyi Goes On Hunger Strike

Former First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleh Hladkovskyi, went on a hunger strike.

The press service of the Bogdan Corporation said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Oleh Hladkovskyi calls his detention illegal and goes on a hunger strike in protest against the arbitrariness of law enforcement agencies,” the statement reads.

According to him, there have never been any restrictions on traveling abroad in relation to him.

He did not receive summons for interrogation or investigative actions.

"I have always collaborated with the NACB detectives, giving testimonies and necessary explanations. Over the past six months, when I returned to the Bogdan Corporation, I flew dozens of times abroad to participate in negotiations with business partners and always returned to Ukraine," noted the press service, with a reference to Hladkovskyi.

Hladkovskyi considers his persecution politically motivated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Hladkovskyi was detained by the NACB in the case of the procurement of ambulances from the Bogdan Corporation by the Ministry of Defense.