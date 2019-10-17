subscribe to newsletter
  Ex-First Deputy Secretary Of NSDC Hladkovskyi Detained In Case Of Purchase Of Ambulances By Defense Ministry From Bogdan - Source
Ex-First Deputy Secretary Of NSDC Hladkovskyi Detained In Case Of Purchase Of Ambulances By Defense Ministry From Bogdan - Source

Former First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleh Hladkovskyi was detained in the case of the procurement by the Ministry of Defense of ambulances from the Bogdan Corporation.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a law enforcement source.

"He was detained in the case of the purchase for the needs of the defense sector of MAZ ambulances, which were produced by Bogdan," he said.

According to him, the cars were supplied for defense purposes without a tender.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB detained the ex-first deputy secretary of the NSDC Hladkovskyi.

In July, the NACB conducted searches in the 5th Element sports complex and the Bogdan Motors premises in the case of embezzling state property on an especially large scale by officials from the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces in 2015-2018.

According to the investigation, the persons involved in the case illegally introduced special motor vehicles (ambulances) into the state defense order and purchased them at inflated prices.

