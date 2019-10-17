subscribe to newsletter
  • Bogdan Corporation Calls Detention Of Hladkovskyi Insinuations And PR
17 October 2019, Thursday, 18:07 9
The Bogdan Corporation calls the detention of its head Oleh Hladkovskyi insinuations and PR.

The press service of the Bogdan Corporation said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"This is insinuations, the substitution of concepts and the creation of a picture. This demonstrates that the security forces are controlled by the desires of certain political forces," a representative of the press service said.

The corporation considers the accusation far-fetched, and the detention itself - an attempted reprisal.

Bogdan emphasizes that Hladkovskyi intended to visit Brussels to participate in the Busworld international bus exhibition.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 17, the NACB detained Hladkovskyi while trying to travel abroad.

In August, the NACB opened a criminal investigation into the possible non-declaration by former first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleh Hladkovskyi of UAH 1.3 million.

Hladkovskyi was also summoned for interrogation in the theft case at Ukroboronprom.

