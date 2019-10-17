Riaboshapka Requesting Rada Permit Bringing Of MP Dubnevych To Criminal Responsibility

Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka is requesting the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to permit bringing of member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the For The Future group, Yaroslav Dubnevych, to criminal responsibility.

Press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Detectives of the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) have already gathered sufficient evidence to notify Dubnevych of suspicion of committing criminal offences provided for by Section 5 of Article 191 (embezzlement of property through abuse of office) of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

According to the detectives, his actions entailed damage worth UAH 93.277 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka has refused to agree the charge papers against Dubnevych.