17 October 2019, Thursday, 18:02 10
NACB Detains Ex-First Deputy Secretary Of NSDC Hladkovskyi

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) detained Oleh Hladkovskyi (Svynarchuk), former first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

A senior official in anti-corruption bodies said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

“Detained,” he said.

According to him, now Hladkovskyi is being taken to the NACB.

A source said that Hladkovskyi tried to fly abroad from Ukraine, but he was not allowed to go.

Interlocutor did not specify in the framework of what case Hladkovskyi was detained.

The NACB press service reported that Hladkovskyi was detained on suspicion of abuse of office.

In particular, he was detained in the framework of the case under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code.

The NACB does not provide other details.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau has opened criminal proceedings on the possible non-declaration of UAH 1.3 million by former first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleh Hladkovskyi.

Previously, the NACB failed to establish the whereabouts of Hladkovskyi.

