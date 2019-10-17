subscribe to newsletter
17 October 2019, Thursday, 17:56 8
Politics 2019-10-18T00:30:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Rada Allows Rewarding Of Corruption Exposers

Verkhovna Rada, corruption, corruption exposers

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has allowed rewarding of corruption exposers.

A total of 252 parliamentary members backed respective bill 1010 on the whole, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document authorizes the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) to receive information from exposers (persons who report on corruption offences) via phone, official websites and information provided via mass media.

The NACP is also urged to cooperate with them, provide their protection, and bring those who violate their rights to justice.

Such a person can be remunerated 10% of the subject matter of the crime if respective state loss makes 5,000 living wages and more (over UAH 9.68 million).

At the same time, such remuneration may amount to 3,000 minimum wages (UAH 12.5 million).

The exposers will not bear responsibility and will not have to refute it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 16, the Verkhovna Rada disbanded the High Qualification Commission of Judges (HQCJ) and cut the number of its members from 16 to 12.

It also cut the number of Supreme Court judges from 200 to 100.

Больше новостей о: Verkhovna Rada corruption corruption exposers

Archive
News
