Cost Of Zelenskyy's Visit To U.S. Amounts To UAH 7.3 Million

The expenses for a working visit of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the United States on September 23-26 amounted to about UAH 7.3 million.

This is stated in the response of the State Affairs Department to the request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

At the NBU rate as at September 23, the total cost of the visit amounted to about UAH 7 million 340 thousand.

Most of the funds were spent on ensuring the flight: the advance payment for the air transportation of the official delegation amounted to UAH 3 million 883 thousand.

Almost UAH 2 million were spent on travel expenses of the delegation: USD 73,600 and UAH 119,000.

Accommodation cost more than UAH 1.5 million: the daily expenses of the delegation - USD 6,400, and hotel payment - USD 56,700.

According to the program of the visit, the head of state stayed in New York at the five-star Park Hyatt Hotel, two blocks from the Central Park and half a mile from Times Square.

The structure of the official delegation, in addition to Zelenskyy and his spouse, included 22 people.

During the visit, Zelenskyy spoke at the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) and held his first meeting with the U.S. President Donald Trump.

Besides, the President held 10 bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the General Assembly: with the UN and NATO secretaries general, Chancellor Angela Merkel, the presidents of Egypt, Romania and Kazakhstan, the prime ministers of Italy, the Czech Republic, Sweden and Norway.

In addition, at a reception with Donald and Melania Trump, Zelenskyy talked with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The head of state also met with the executive director of Uber, the American business community, bondholders and representatives of rating agencies, the Ukrainian community and Jewish organizations in the United States.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy is preparing for his official visit to the United States and expects the visit of the President of the United States to Ukraine before the end of his cadence.