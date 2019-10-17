subscribe to newsletter
17 October 2019, Thursday
NACB, SBI Obtain Right To Wiretapping

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) have received the right to wiretapping.

This follows from law 1009 posted in the Holos Ukrainy parliamentary newspaper on October 16 that took effect on October 17, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The said bill was tabled for consideration of the Ukrainian Parliament by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and adopted on October 4.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Deputy Prosecutor General / Special Anticorruption Prosecutor, Nazar Kholodnytskyi, noted the necessity for authorizing the NACB to wiretap.

