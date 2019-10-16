Constitutional Court Blocks Access Of Shevchuk To His Working Place Over Absence Of Official Seal On Court's Decision On His Reinstatement

The Constitutional Court has blocked the access of former chairperson of the Constitutional Court, Stanislav Shevchuk, to his working place over absence of the official seal on the decision of the court on his reinstatement.\r\nPress service of the Constitutional Court has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 11, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv reinstated former head of the Constitutional Court, Stanislav Shevchuk.\r\nOn May 14, the Constitutional Court passed a no-confidence motion against Shevchuk.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});\r\n\r\n