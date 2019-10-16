subscribe to newsletter
24.65 25.1
26.85 27.55
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Constitutional Court Blocks Access Of Shevchuk To His Working Place Over Absence Of Official Seal On Court's Decision On His Reinstatement
16 October 2019, Wednesday, 18:08 8
Politics 2019-10-16T19:15:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Constitutional Court Blocks Access Of Shevchuk To His Working Place Over Absence Of Official Seal On Court's D

Constitutional Court Blocks Access Of Shevchuk To His Working Place Over Absence Of Official Seal On Court's Decision On His Reinstatement

The Constitutional Court has blocked the access of former chairperson of the Constitutional Court, Stanislav Shevchuk, to his working place over absence of the official seal on the decision of the court on his reinstatement.

Press service of the Constitutional Court has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 11, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv reinstated former head of the Constitutional Court, Stanislav Shevchuk.

On May 14, the Constitutional Court passed a no-confidence motion against Shevchuk.

Больше новостей о: Constitutional Court Stanislav Shevchuk reinstatement

Archive
News
Constitutional Court Blocks Access Of Shevchuk To His Working Place Over Absence Of Official Seal On Court's Decision On His Reinstatement 18:08
Poroshenko Again Ignores Interrogation At SBI 18:03
Darnitsa Considering Acquiring Companies In Europe, North America And Ukraine 18:00
Rada Appoints Servant Of People MP Sovhyria As Its Constitutional Court Representative 17:56
Prosecutor's Office Of Panama Dismisses Case Against Poroshenko On Suspicion Of Money Laundering 17:51
more news
London’s Court Of Appeal Confirms Jurisdiction Of Court Of England In Consideration Of PrivatBank's Appeal Against Kolomoiskyi And Boholiubov 13:40
Court Cancels Ban On Sale Of Alcohol In Kyiv From 11 P.M. Till 10 A.M. 13:37
Court Arrests Property Of Ex-MP Mykytas 18:00
Zelenskyy’s Rating Down To 66%, Honcharuk’s To 10%, Tymoshenko's Rating Up To 23%, Boiko’s To 24% - KIIS’ Poll 13:31
IMF Raises 2019 Economic Growth Forecast For Ukraine From 2.7% To 3% 17:45
more news
Court Arrests Property Of Ex-MP Mykytas 18:00
London’s Court Of Appeal Confirms Jurisdiction Of Court Of England In Consideration Of PrivatBank's Appeal Against Kolomoiskyi And Boholiubov 13:40
Constitutional Court’s Ex-Head Shevchuk Demanding Constitutional Court His Immediate Reinstatement 13:15
Cabinet Suggests Rada Allocate UAH 1 Billion To Pay Wages To Miners 13:27
Zelenskyy’s Rating Down To 66%, Honcharuk’s To 10%, Tymoshenko's Rating Up To 23%, Boiko’s To 24% - KIIS’ Poll 13:31
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok