Poroshenko Again Ignores Interrogation At SBI

Former president / member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity party faction, Petro Poroshenko, has again ignored interrogation at the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

Ukrainian News Agency learnt this from the SBI spokesperson Anzhelika Ivanova.

“He hasn’t come (Poroshenko). At least not yet,” she said.

The interrogation was scheduled for 02:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBI is not preparing suspicion to former President Petro Poroshenko.