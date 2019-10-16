Rada Appoints Servant Of People MP Sovhyria As Its Constitutional Court Representative

The parliament has appointed Member of Parliament Olha Sovhyria (Servant of the People faction) as its representative at the Constitutional Court.

The relevant draft resolution (No. 2266) was approved by 244 votes, with only 226 required for its approval, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, the parliament adopted the draft resolution No. 2265, which defines the powers of the parliament’s representative at the Constitutional Court and stipulates that only a parliamentarian can be appointed to this post.

Sovhyria, 39, has a PhD in law.

She graduated from the Taras Shevchenko Kyiv National University’s Faculty of Law in 2003.

She took the position of assistant professor of constitutional law at the university’s Faculty of Law in 2010.

Sovhyria was elected to the parliament as No. 122 on the Servant of the People party’s list of candidates in the July 21 snap parliamentary election.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament adopted the bill No. 1008, which provides for dissolution of the High Qualification Commission of Judges (HQCJ), reduction of the number of the commission’s members from 16 to 12, and reduction of the number of judges of the Supreme Court from 200 to 100, on Wednesday.