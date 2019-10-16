Prosecutor's Office Of Panama Dismisses Case Against Poroshenko On Suspicion Of Money Laundering

The prosecutor's office of the Republic of Panama has dismissed a criminal case against former president, Petro Poroshenko.\r\nPoroshenko’s lawyer, Ilia Novikov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nThe case touched alleged involvement of the ex-president in money laundering.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August, the European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko, denied that Poroshenko owned any companies in Panama.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});\r\n\r\n