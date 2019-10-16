Prosecutor's Office Of Panama Dismisses Case Against Poroshenko On Suspicion Of Money Laundering

The prosecutor's office of the Republic of Panama has dismissed a criminal case against former president, Petro Poroshenko.

Poroshenko’s lawyer, Ilia Novikov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The case touched alleged involvement of the ex-president in money laundering.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August, the European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko, denied that Poroshenko owned any companies in Panama.