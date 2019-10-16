Rada Adopts Bill Reducing Supreme Court Judges Number From 200 To 100

The parliament has adopted a draft law that provides for reduction of the number of judges of the Supreme Court from 200 to 100.

The draft law No. 1008 was approved by 236 votes, with only 226 required for its approval, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This draft law introduces judicial reforms proposed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Supreme Court is currently considering about 70,000 cases.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the draft law No. 1008 also provides for dissolution of the High Qualification Commission of Judges (HQCJ) and reduction of the number of the commission’s members from 16 to 12.

The Council of Europe’s Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric has expressed concern about Zelenskyy’s judicial reforms.