Rada Dissolves HQCJ, Reduces Number Of Its Members From 16 To 12

The parliament has dissolved the High Qualification Commission of Judges (HQCJ) and reduced the number of the commission's members from 16 to 12.
The relevant draft law (No. 1008) was approved by 236 votes, with only 226 required for its approval, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.
This law introduces judicial reforms proposed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Council of Europe's Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric has expressed concern about Zelenskyy's judicial reforms.