NACB Opens Case Upon Alleged Violations By Lutsenko

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has opened a criminal case upon alleged violations by former prosecutor general of Ukraine, Yurii Lutsenko.\r\nThe NACB said that in a reply to respective request of the Ukrainian News Agency.\r\nThe case was opened pursuant to the riling of the Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka has deprived Lutsenko of bonuses for September.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});\r\n\r\n