NACB Opens Case Upon Alleged Violations By Lutsenko

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has opened a criminal case upon alleged violations by former prosecutor general of Ukraine, Yurii Lutsenko.

The NACB said that in a reply to respective request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

The case was opened pursuant to the riling of the Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka has deprived Lutsenko of bonuses for September.