Naftogaz Lowers Gas Price For Population On PSO Terms By 4.9% To UAH 4,272.76 Per Thousand Cubic Meters For October

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company has lowered the natural gas price for the population on the public service obligation (PSO) terms by 4.9% or UAH 220.88 per thousand cubic meters to UAH 4,272.76 per thousand cubic meters (less VAT and transportation cost) for October.
Naftogaz has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.
The company states that since April 2019, the gas price for the population on the PSO terms has decreased by 32%.
As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, for September, Naftogaz lowered the price by 3.4% to UAH 4,493.64 per thousand cubic meters.