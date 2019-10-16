subscribe to newsletter
24.65 25.1
26.85 27.55
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Naftogaz Lowers Gas Price For Population On PSO Terms By 4.9% To UAH 4,272.76 Per Thousand Cubic Meters For October
16 October 2019, Wednesday, 12:48 11
Economy 2019-10-16T19:35:54+03:00
Ukrainian news
Naftogaz Lowers Gas Price For Population On PSO Terms By 4.9% To UAH 4,272.76 Per Thousand Cubic Meters For Oc

Naftogaz Lowers Gas Price For Population On PSO Terms By 4.9% To UAH 4,272.76 Per Thousand Cubic Meters For October

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company has lowered the natural gas price for the population on the public service obligation (PSO) terms by 4.9% or UAH 220.88 per thousand cubic meters to UAH 4,272.76 per thousand cubic meters (less VAT and transportation cost) for October.

Naftogaz has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The company states that since April 2019, the gas price for the population on the PSO terms has decreased by 32%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, for September, Naftogaz lowered the price by 3.4% to UAH 4,493.64 per thousand cubic meters.

Больше новостей о: gas Naftogaz Naftogaz of Ukraine gas price gas price for population

Archive
News
Constitutional Court Blocks Access Of Shevchuk To His Working Place Over Absence Of Official Seal On Court's Decision On His Reinstatement 18:08
Poroshenko Again Ignores Interrogation At SBI 18:03
Darnitsa Considering Acquiring Companies In Europe, North America And Ukraine 18:00
Rada Appoints Servant Of People MP Sovhyria As Its Constitutional Court Representative 17:56
Prosecutor's Office Of Panama Dismisses Case Against Poroshenko On Suspicion Of Money Laundering 17:51
more news
London’s Court Of Appeal Confirms Jurisdiction Of Court Of England In Consideration Of PrivatBank's Appeal Against Kolomoiskyi And Boholiubov 13:40
Court Cancels Ban On Sale Of Alcohol In Kyiv From 11 P.M. Till 10 A.M. 13:37
Court Arrests Property Of Ex-MP Mykytas 18:00
Zelenskyy’s Rating Down To 66%, Honcharuk’s To 10%, Tymoshenko's Rating Up To 23%, Boiko’s To 24% - KIIS’ Poll 13:31
IMF Raises 2019 Economic Growth Forecast For Ukraine From 2.7% To 3% 17:45
more news
Court Arrests Property Of Ex-MP Mykytas 18:00
London’s Court Of Appeal Confirms Jurisdiction Of Court Of England In Consideration Of PrivatBank's Appeal Against Kolomoiskyi And Boholiubov 13:40
Constitutional Court’s Ex-Head Shevchuk Demanding Constitutional Court His Immediate Reinstatement 13:15
Cabinet Suggests Rada Allocate UAH 1 Billion To Pay Wages To Miners 13:27
Zelenskyy’s Rating Down To 66%, Honcharuk’s To 10%, Tymoshenko's Rating Up To 23%, Boiko’s To 24% - KIIS’ Poll 13:31
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok