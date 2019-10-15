Court Arrests Property Of Ex-MP Mykytas

The High Anti-Corruption Court has arrested property of former member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the People's Will parliamentary group, Maksym Mykytas, suspected of embezzlement of UAH 82 million of public funds during exchange of apartments for National Guard troopers.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in the law enforcement bodies.

Respective decision was taken last week (October 7-13).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court has set the bail of UAH 5.5 million for Mykytas.