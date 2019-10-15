subscribe to newsletter
24.6 25.05
26.85 27.55
˟
15 October 2019, Tuesday, 18:00 15
Politics 2019-10-16T05:02:56+03:00
Ukrainian news
Court Arrests Property Of Ex-MP Mykytas

Court Arrests Property Of Ex-MP Mykytas

The High Anti-Corruption Court has arrested property of former member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the People's Will parliamentary group, Maksym Mykytas, suspected of embezzlement of UAH 82 million of public funds during exchange of apartments for National Guard troopers.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in the law enforcement bodies.

Respective decision was taken last week (October 7-13).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court has set the bail of UAH 5.5 million for Mykytas.

Больше новостей о: court arrest National Guard embezzlement Maksym Mykytas property arrest High Anti-Corruption Court

Archive
News
Court Arrests Property Of Ex-MP Mykytas 18:00
Negative Balance Of Foreign Trade In Goods Worsens By USD 836.3 Million To USD 5,842.7 Million In 8M 17:57
Supreme Court Upholds Varchenko’s Appointment As SBI First Deputy Director Despite Not Reaching Minimum Required Age Of 35 17:52
Latvia Recognizes Illegal And Confiscates USD 30 Million Of Ukrainian Former Officials 17:49
IMF Raises 2019 Economic Growth Forecast For Ukraine From 2.7% To 3% 17:45
more news
Court Cancels Ban On Sale Of Alcohol In Kyiv From 11 P.M. Till 10 A.M. 13:37
London’s Court Of Appeal Confirms Jurisdiction Of Court Of England In Consideration Of PrivatBank's Appeal Against Kolomoiskyi And Boholiubov 13:40
Constitutional Court’s Ex-Head Shevchuk Demanding Constitutional Court His Immediate Reinstatement 13:15
Zelenskyy’s Rating Down To 66%, Honcharuk’s To 10%, Tymoshenko's Rating Up To 23%, Boiko’s To 24% - KIIS’ Poll 13:31
Boyko's platform requires lowering gas and heating tariffs through a direct gas contract with Russia 12:47
more news
Court Cancels Ban On Sale Of Alcohol In Kyiv From 11 P.M. Till 10 A.M. 13:37
London’s Court Of Appeal Confirms Jurisdiction Of Court Of England In Consideration Of PrivatBank's Appeal Against Kolomoiskyi And Boholiubov 13:40
IMF Raises 2019 Economic Growth Forecast For Ukraine From 2.7% To 3% 17:45
Latvia Recognizes Illegal And Confiscates USD 30 Million Of Ukrainian Former Officials 17:49
Supreme Court Upholds Varchenko’s Appointment As SBI First Deputy Director Despite Not Reaching Minimum Required Age Of 35 17:52
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok