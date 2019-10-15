Negative Balance Of Foreign Trade In Goods Worsens By USD 836.3 Million To USD 5,842.7 Million In 8M

In the period of January-August 2019, the imports of goods exceeded exports by USD 5,842.7 million.

The State Statistics Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the stated period, the negative balance of trade in goods worsened by USD 836.3 million year over year (negative balance in January-August 2018 was USD 5,006.4 million).

In January-August, Ukraine exported goods for USD 33,030.4 million, 6.9% more year over year.

In January-August, Ukraine imported goods for USD 38,873.1 million, 8.2% more year over year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the period of January-July 2019, the imports of goods exceeded exports by USD 4,936.1 million.

In 2018, the imports of goods exceeded exports by USD 9,801.1 million.

In 2018, the negative .balance of trade in goods worsened by USD 3,458.6 million year over year (negative balance in 2017 was USD 6,342.5 million).