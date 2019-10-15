IMF Raises 2019 Economic Growth Forecast For Ukraine From 2.7% To 3%

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its 2019 economic growth forecast for Ukraine from 2.7% to 3%.

This is stated in data from the International Monetary Fund, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the International Monetary Fund’s 2020 GDP growth forecast for Ukraine remains unchanged at 3%.

According to the International Monetary Fund, the inflation rate in Ukraine is forecast to slow to 7% in 2019 and 5.6% in 2020.

The current-account deficit of the balance of payments is forecast at 2.8% of the GDP in 2019 and 3.5% o in 2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, S&P Global Ratings, an international credit rating agency, an international rating agency, has raised its forecast for GDP growth in Ukraine from 2.5% to 3.2% in 2019.

The World Bank expects Ukraine's GDP to grow at 2.7% in 2019.