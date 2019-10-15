subscribe to newsletter
  London's Court Of Appeal Confirms Jurisdiction Of Court Of England In Consideration Of PrivatBank's Appeal Against Kolomoiskyi And Boholiubov
15 October 2019, Tuesday, 13:40
Politics
Ukrainian news
London’s Court Of Appeal Confirms Jurisdiction Of Court Of England In Consideration Of PrivatBank's Appeal Aga

London’s Court Of Appeal Confirms Jurisdiction Of Court Of England In Consideration Of PrivatBank's Appeal Against Kolomoiskyi And Boholiubov

The Court of Appeal of London has passed a ruling that confirmed that the court of England had jurisdiction to consider the PrivatBank's appeal against its former owners, Ihor Kolomoiskyi and Hennadii Boholiubov.

The bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court’s order as for worldwide arrest of assets dated December 2017 remains in force until delivery of judgement per se.

The Court of Appeal fully satisfied the appeal of PrivatBank on all the issues having fully voided the ruling provided by a judge in December 2018.

The date of the hearing per se has yet be set by the court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the arbitration ruling of the International Court of Arbitration do not apply any obligations on PrivatBank as for payment of eurobonds issued in 2010 or 2013.

