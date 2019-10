Court Cancels Ban On Sale Of Alcohol In Kyiv From 11 P.M. Till 10 A.M.

The Supreme Court has terminated the ban on sale of alcoholic drinks, low-alcoholic drinks and beer in Kyiv between 11 p.m. and 10 a.m.

Respective decision was posted in the State Judgments Register on October 7, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March 2016, the Kyiv City Council decided to ban the sale of alcoholic drinks, low-alcoholic beverages and beer.